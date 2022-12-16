On Air: This Just In
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
December 16, 2022 6:52 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas; Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif.; Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 response coordinator; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Reps. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Madeleine Dean, D-Pa.

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, and Chip Roy, R-Texas.

