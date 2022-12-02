On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Jury to begin deliberations at Harvey Weinstein rape trial

The Associated Press
December 2, 2022 4:17 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The jury has received the case and are set to begin deliberations Friday afternoon in the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein.

Jurors will have to decide on two rape counts and five other sexual assault counts after hearing more than four weeks of evidence in the trial of the 70-year-old former movie mogul.

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York and could...

READ MORE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The jury has received the case and are set to begin deliberations Friday afternoon in the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein.

Jurors will have to decide on two rape counts and five other sexual assault counts after hearing more than four weeks of evidence in the trial of the 70-year-old former movie mogul.

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York and could be sentenced to more than 60 years in prison in California if convicted on all counts.

After the prosecution gave its rebuttal to the defense’s closing argument on Friday morning, the jurors received their final instructions from Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench before leaving on a lunch break.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

They will have just a few hours to deliberate before a weekend break.

___

For more on the Harvey Weinstein trial, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/harvey-weinstein

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|8 2nd Annual NDIA Southwest...
12|8 GSA Schedule - Top To Bottom
12|8 DoDIIS 2022 Webinar Series: High Trust...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories