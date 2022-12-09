On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Kristen Stewart to lead 73rd Berlinale film festival jury

The Associated Press
December 9, 2022 9:41 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Organizers of the annual Berlin film festival said Friday that Kristen Stewart will head the international jury in 2023..

The American actor, screenwriter and director, who starred in the “Twilight” series and recently played Princess Diana in “Spencer,” for which she received an Oscar nomination, will lead the judges’ panel at the 73rd Berlinale.

“She’s one of the most talented and multi-faceted actors of her generation,” festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo...

READ MORE

BERLIN (AP) — Organizers of the annual Berlin film festival said Friday that Kristen Stewart will head the international jury in 2023..

The American actor, screenwriter and director, who starred in the “Twilight” series and recently played Princess Diana in “Spencer,” for which she received an Oscar nomination, will lead the judges’ panel at the 73rd Berlinale.

“She’s one of the most talented and multi-faceted actors of her generation,” festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement, adding that “with an impressive body of work behind her, Kristen Stewart is the perfect bridge between U.S. and Europe.”

Stewart made her directorial and screenwriting debut in 2018, and was a member of the international jury at the Cannes Film Festival that year.

        Insight by Splunk: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss data and the concept of observability with agency and industry leaders.

The Berlin International Film Festival takes place from Feb. 16-26.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|15 Nevada Digital Government Summit
12|15 Dashboard in a Day - P3 Adaptive
12|15 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories