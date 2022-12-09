Today in Entertainment History: “Charlie Brown” debuted

On Dec. 9, 1965, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” premiered on CBS. 1967, police in New Haven, Connecticut, arrested Doors singer Jim Morrison for breach of peace and resisting arrest. Morrison had been sprayed with mace at a concert, and police hauled him off stage. In 1972, an all-star orchestral stage version of The Who’s “Tommy” was performed in London. Members of the cast included Richie Havens, Peter Sellers and Steve Winwood. In 1978, actors John... READ MORE

On Dec. 9, 1965, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” premiered on CBS.

1967, police in New Haven, Connecticut, arrested Doors singer Jim Morrison for breach of peace and resisting arrest. Morrison had been sprayed with mace at a concert, and police hauled him off stage.

In 1972, an all-star orchestral stage version of The Who’s “Tommy” was performed in London. Members of the cast included Richie Havens, Peter Sellers and Steve Winwood.

In 1978, actors John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd recorded a version of “Soul Man” and released it under the name The Blues Brothers.

In 1981, singer Sonny Til of The Orioles died of a heart attack in Washington. He was 56.

In 1984, The Jacksons’ “Victory Tour” ended in Los Angeles. It was the last time Michael Jackson toured with his brothers.

In 1995, The Beatles “Anthology One,” with their first new song in 25 years, hit the top of the Billboard album chart.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Judi Dench is 88. Actor Beau Bridges is 81. Football player-turned-actor Dick Butkus is 80. Actor Michael Nouri is 77. Singer Joan Armatrading is 72. Actor Michael Dorn (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 70. Actor John Malkovich is 69. Country singer Sylvia is 66. Singer Donny Osmond is 65. Bassist Nick Seymour of Crowded House is 64. Comedian Mario Cantone (“Sex and the City”) is 63. Actor David Anthony Higgins (“Malcolm in the Middle,” “Ellen”) is 61. Actor Joe Lando (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 61. Actor Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives,” ″Sports Night”) is 60. Keyboardist Jerry Hughes of Yankee Grey is 57. Singer-guitarist Thomas Flowers of Oleander is 55. Guitarist Brian Bell of Weezer is 54. Singer-guitarist Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers is 53. Businesswoman and TV personality Lori Greiner (“Shark Tank”) is 53. Actor Allison Smith (“The West Wing,” ″Kate and Allie”) is 53. Former “American Idol” judge Kara DioGuardi (dee-oh-GWAHR’-dee) is 52. Country singer David Kersh is 52. Actor Reiko (RAY’-koh) Aylesworth (“24″) is 50. Drummer Tre Cool of Green Day is 50. Rapper Canibus is 48. Singer Imogen Heap is 45. Actor Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”) is 44. Actor Simon Helberg (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 42. Actor Jolene Purdy (“Under the Dome,” ″Donnie Darko”) is 39. Actor Joshua Sasse (“Galavant”) is 35. Actor Ashleigh Brewer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 32.

