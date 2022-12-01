Today in Entertainment History: Cooke joined Soul Stirrers

On Dec. 1, 1950, Sam Cooke joined the gospel group The Soul Stirrers. In 1956, the Leonard Bernstein (BURN’-styn) musical “Candide,” based on the story by Voltaire, opened on Broadway. In 1957, Buddy Holly and Sam Cooke made their national TV debuts on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” In 1958, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Flower Drum Song” opened on Broadway.

Also in 1958, RCA Records signed singer Neil Sedaka.

In 1960, Paul McCartney and Pete Best were deported from West Germany on suspicion of arson. They had tried to ignite something for light and left a burn mark on a wall.

In 1986, singer Lee Dorsey died in New Orleans of complications from emphysema. He’s known for the hits “Ya-Ya” and “Working In The Coal Mine.”

In 1989, actor Jane Fonda and political activist Tom Hayden filed separate petitions for divorce in Santa Monica, California. Both said the split was amicable.

In 1994, rapper Tupac Shakur (TOO’-pak shah-KOOR’) was convicted of sexually abusing a woman in a hotel room. Shakur was also recovering from gunshot wounds suffered the day earlier after he was robbed outside a studio in New York.

In 2004, Tom Brokaw hosted his last night of NBC’s “Nightly News.” He had been on the anchor desk for 23 years.

In 2018, actor and dancer Ken Berry, star of the 1960s sitcom “F Troop” and “Mayberry R.F.D.” in the 1970s, died at a Southern California hospital at the age of 85.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-director Woody Allen is 87. Singer Dianne Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 83. Bassist Casey Van Beek of The Tractors is 80. Singer-guitarist Eric Bloom of Blue Oyster Cult is 78. Drummer John Densmore of The Doors is 78. Actor-singer Bette Midler is 77. Singer Gilbert O’Sullivan is 76. Actor Treat Williams is 71. Country singer Kim Richey is 66. Actor Charlene Tilton is 64. Model-actor Carol Alt is 62. Actor Jeremy Northam (“The Tudors,” ″Happy, Texas”) is 61. Actor Katherine LaNasa (“Longmire,” “Deception”) is 56. Actor Nestor Carbonell (“Lost,” ″Suddenly Susan”) is 55. Actor Golden Brooks (“Girlfriends”) is 52. Comedian Sarah Silverman is 52. Singer Bart Millard (MIL’-urd) of MercyMe is 50. Actor David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 47. Guitarist Brad Delson of Linkin Park is 45. Actor Nate Torrence (“Hello Ladies”) is 45. Singer Mat Kearney (KAR’-nee) is 44. Actor Riz Ahmed (“Rogie One: A Star Wars Story”) is 40. Actor Ilfenesh Hadera (hah-DEHR’-uh) (“Godfather of Harlem,” “She’s Gotta Have It”) is 37. Singer-actor Janelle Monae (moh-NAY’) is 37. Actor Ashley Monique Clark (“The Hughleys”) is 34. Singer Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots is 34. Actor Zoe Kravitz (“Insurgent,” ″Divergent”) is 34. Singer Nico Sereba of Nico and Vinz is 32.

