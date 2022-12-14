Today in Entertainment History: “Superman” premiered

On Dec. 14, 1947, actors Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman separated. They had married in 1940. In 1961, Jimmy Dean’s “Big Bad John” became the first country single to be certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. In 1963, singer Dinah (DY’-nah) Washington died of an overdose of sleeping pills in Detroit. She was 39. In 1972, Alexander’s department store in New York stayed open late so singer Alice Cooper could do his... READ MORE

On Dec. 14, 1947, actors Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman separated. They had married in 1940.

In 1961, Jimmy Dean’s “Big Bad John” became the first country single to be certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

In 1963, singer Dinah (DY’-nah) Washington died of an overdose of sleeping pills in Detroit. She was 39.

In 1972, Alexander’s department store in New York stayed open late so singer Alice Cooper could do his Christmas shopping.

In 1977, the movie “Saturday Night Fever” opened in New York.

In 1978, the movie “Superman,” starring Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder, opened in Los Angeles.

In 1980, fans around the world paid tribute to John Lennon, six days after he was shot to death in New York City. Hundreds of silent vigils were held at 2 p.m. Eastern time for 10 minutes at the request of Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono.

In 1984, Madonna had her first number-one hit when “Like a Virgin” hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

In 1998, actor Linda Hamilton filed for divorce from director James Cameron. They were married a year and a half.

In 2015, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” premiered in Los Angeles.

Today’s birthdays: Singer-actor Abbe Lane is 91. Actor Hal Williams (“227,” ″Sanford and Son”) is 88. Actor-singer Jane Birkin (“Death on the Nile,” “Evil Under The Sun”) is 76. Singer Joyce Vincent-Wilson of Tony Orlando and Dawn is 76. Actor Dee Wallace (“E.T.”) is 74. Bassist Cliff Williams of AC/DC is 73. Actor T.K. Carter (“The Corner,” “Punky Brewster”) is 66. Singer-guitarist Mike Scott of The Waterboys is 64. Singer-whistle player Peter “Spider” Stacy of The Pogues is 64. Actor Cynthia Gibb (TV’s “Fame”) is 59. Actor Nancy Valen (“Baywatch”) is 57. Actor Archie Kao (“Chicago P.D.”) is 53. Actor Natascha McElhone (MAK’-el-hohn) (TV’s “Californication,” film’s “The Truman Show”) is 53. Actor Michaela Watkins (“Trophy Wife,” ″The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 51. Actor Miranda Hart (“Call the Midwife”) is 50. Singer Brian Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 47. Actor KaDee Strickland (“Private Practice”) is 47. Actor Jackson Rathbone (“Twilight” movies) is 38. Actor Vanessa Hudgens is 34. Singer Tori Kelly is 30.

