On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
December 9, 2022 11:28 am
< a min read
      

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 12/12/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $6,716,929; $159.65.

2. Elton John; $6,359,336; $165.79.

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 12/12/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $6,716,929; $159.65.

2. Elton John; $6,359,336; $165.79.

        Insight by GEHA: Get helpful pointers as you make 2023 FEHB selections this open season! In our exclusive Federal News Network ebook, we share details on what’s changing and what’s new, along with tips from benefits experts and links to OPM resources. Download it now!

3. Ed Sheeran; $5,077,543; $84.11.

4. Harry Styles; $3,610,449; $209.22.

5. Grupo Firme; $3,047,082; $150.54.

6. Guns N’ Roses; $2,952,476; $82.35.

7. Morgan Wallen; $2,550,858; $127.86.

8. Daddy Yankee; $2,522,145; $95.53.

9. Karol G; $2,131,345; $169.75.

10. Pearl Jam; $1,947,409; $111.46.

        Read more: Entertainment News

11. My Chemical Romance; $1,882,068; $147.75.

12. Imagine Dragons; $1,779,009; $80.91.

13. Kendrick Lamar; $1,772,187; $132.62.

14. Roger Waters; $1,752,724; $126.54.

15. Post Malone; $1,715,030; $136.06.

16. Eagles; $1,582,927; $139.32.

17. Lizzo; $1,482,975; $113.48.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

18. Mary J. Blige; $1,429,079; $133.51.

19. Andrea Bocelli; $1,417,179; $132.57.

20. Billie Eilish; $1,345,215; $101.31.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|15 Nevada Digital Government Summit
12|15 Dashboard in a Day - P3 Adaptive
12|15 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories