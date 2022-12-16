On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
December 16, 2022 11:19 am
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 12/16/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $6,434,586; $149.11.

2. Elton John; $6,359,336; $165.79.

3. Ed Sheeran; $5,170,365; $86.37.

4. Harry Styles; $3,236,098; $192.54.

5. Guns N’ Roses; $2,983,103; $81.85.

6. Daddy Yankee; $2,839,247; $91.19.

7. Morgan Wallen; $2,550,858; $127.86.

8. Karol G; $2,131,345; $169.75.

9. Pearl Jam; $2,037,131; $112.15.

10. My Chemical Romance; $1,998,735; $148.38.

11. Roger Waters; $1,731,703; $124.56.

12. Post Malone; $1,715,030; $136.06.

13. Eagles; $1,582,927; $139.32.

14. Kendrick Lamar; $1,517,873; $127.22.

15. Lizzo; $1,482,975; $113.48.

16. Mary J. Blige; $1,429,079; $133.51.

17. Billie Eilish; $1,345,215; $101.31.

18. Iron Maiden; $1,340,492; $80.62.

19. Andrea Bocelli; $1,325,463; $134.64.

20. Chris Stapleton; $1,324,347; $106.67.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories