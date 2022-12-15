On Air: Ask the CIO
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

The Associated Press
December 15, 2022 2:13 pm
2 min read
      

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

5. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

6. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

7. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

8. “Tom Clancy: Red Winter” by Marc Cameron (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “Stella Maris” by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf)

10. “Mad Honey” by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)

11. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

12. “No Plan B” by Child/Child (Delacorte)

13. “Going Rogue” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

14. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

15. “The Choice” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Go-To Dinners” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

3. “Faith Still Moves Mountains” by Harris Faulkner (Broadside)

4. “Guinness World Records 2023” – (Guinness World Records)

5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry (Flatiron)

7. “Radio’s Greatest of All Time” by Rush Limbaugh (Threshold)

8. “Downshiftology Healthy Meal Prep” by Lisa Bryan (Clarkson Potter)

9. “And There Was Light” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

10. “Surrender” by Bono (Knopf)

11. “The Stories We Tell” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Select)

12. “The Simply Happy Cookbook” by Doocy/Doocy (William Morrow Cookbooks)

13. “So Help Me God” by Mike Pence (Simon & Schuster)

14. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

15. “The Revolutionary” by Stacy Schiff (Little, Brown)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACK

1. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyoski (Plata)

2. “Cruel Winter of the Mountain Man” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

3. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Vintage)

4. “Invisible” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

5. “Steal” by Patterson/Roughan (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Bad Days for Bad Men” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

7. “A Bend in the Road” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Settling His Hash” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. “Written in the Stars” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

10. “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

11. “Twice Kissed” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

12. “The Awakening” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

13. “Wyoming Homecoming” by Diana Palmer (HQN)

14. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

15. “Blind Tiger” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. “Interesting Facts for Curious Minds” by Jordan Moore (Red Panda)

3. “How to Meet Your Self” by Nicole LePera (Harper Wave)

4. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

5. “Never Finished” by David Goggins (Lioncrest)

6. “The Ultimate Serial Killer Trivia Book” by Jack Rosewood (LAK)

7. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

8. “The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac” (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

9. “Dragon Ball Super, Vol. 17” by Toriyama/Toyotarou (Viz)

10. “Maybe Now” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

11. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

12. “The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2023” by Sarah Janssen (World Almanac)

13. “The Perfect Assassin” by Patterson/Sitts (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “Never Finished” (clean ed.) by David Goggins (Lioncrest)

15. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

Top Stories