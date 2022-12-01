On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press
December 1, 2022 11:48 am
1 min read
      

1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

2. “The Choice” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

4. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

READ MORE

1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

2. “The Choice” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

4. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

        Insight by LexisNexis: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss management strategies driving workplace evolution with agency and industry leaders.

5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

8. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “The Whittiers” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

11. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Avery)

12. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

        Read more: Entertainment News

13. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss ( Random House)

14. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry (Flatiron Books)

15. “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The Illustrated Edition” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

16. “The Simply Happy Cookbook” by Steve Doocy and Kathy Doocy (William Morrow Cookbooks)

17. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

18. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

19. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

20. “A Christmas Memory” by Richard Paul Evans ( Gallery Books)

21. “Go-To Dinners” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

22. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

23. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

24. “Faith Still Moves Mountains” by Harris Faulkner (Broadside Books)

25. “Little Blue Truck’s Christmas” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|7 Nellis Nevada AFB Las Vegas Tech &...
12|7 The Fundamentals of Application...
12|7 Edge Computing: Bringing Mission from...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories