AP Top Entertainment News at 10:31 a.m. EST

Loewe’s minimalist Paris show explores Old Masters, boyhood

Brooke Shields examines her life, fame in doc ‘Pretty Baby’

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s Oscar nominations

As Baldwin faces charges, gun safety on sets ‘gets louder’

Prosecutors seek justice in Baldwin case, regardless of fame

Dior mania and K-Pop overtake Paris Fashion Week menswear

Review: ‘RUSH!’ proves that Måneskin are here to stay

Friendship lies behind Sundance comedy...

READ MORE