AP Top Entertainment News at 1:22 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
January 10, 2023 1:22 am
The Golden Globes return Tuesday in a 1-year audition

‘Spare’ but not stingy: takeaways from Prince Harry’s memoir

Charles Simic, acclaimed poet adept at wordplay, dies at 84

Review: Julia Wolf comes out of the shadows to slay

Prince Harry accuses Camilla of ‘dangerous’ leaks to media

Famed Danish restaurant Noma to start new ‘flavor search’

Wife of ‘American Horror Story’ driver sues over COVID death

Spielberg, ‘Top Gun’ feted by National Board of Review

Weinstein sentencing on rape conviction delayed to February

New this week: Margo Price and ‘Gold, Lies & Videotape’

Top Stories