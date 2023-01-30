AP Top Entertainment News at 12:21 a.m. EST

Barrett Strong, Motown artist known for ‘Money,’ dies at 81

’24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45

‘Avatar 2’ tops box office for 7th weekend

Julie Otsuka, Ed Yong win Carnegie Medals for Excellence

Guitarist Tom Verlaine, co-founder of Television, dies at 73

TV anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach leave ABC amid romance

Gregory Allen Howard, who wrote ‘Remember the Titans,’ dies

Harrison Ford inspires cast... READ MORE

Barrett Strong, Motown artist known for ‘Money,’ dies at 81

’24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45

‘Avatar 2’ tops box office for 7th weekend

Julie Otsuka, Ed Yong win Carnegie Medals for Excellence

Guitarist Tom Verlaine, co-founder of Television, dies at 73

TV anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach leave ABC amid romance

Gregory Allen Howard, who wrote ‘Remember the Titans,’ dies

Harrison Ford inspires cast in new comedy ‘Shrinking’

Didion-Dunne archives acquired by New York Public Library

Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra gets new music director

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.