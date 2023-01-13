Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:38 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
January 13, 2023 12:38 am
< a min read
      

Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Travolta, Rita Wilson pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
‘Wakanda Forever’ scores 12 NAACP Image Award nominations
Designer Thom Browne bests Adidas in court battle of stripes
New, taller Barbie doll is aimed at kids as young as 3
Brazil reckons with artistic treasures ruined in riot
Q&A: Filmmaker Alice Diop mines darkness in ‘Saint Omer’
David...

READ MORE

Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Travolta, Rita Wilson pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

‘Wakanda Forever’ scores 12 NAACP Image Award nominations

Designer Thom Browne bests Adidas in court battle of stripes

New, taller Barbie doll is aimed at kids as young as 3

Brazil reckons with artistic treasures ruined in riot

Q&A: Filmmaker Alice Diop mines darkness in ‘Saint Omer’

David Byrne’s next Broadway show will be ‘Here Lies Love’

‘Fabelmans,’ ‘Top Gun’ get boost with producers’ group nods

Harry Styles, Wet Leg lead Brit Awards nominations

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|19 2023 GPS Spoofing – History and...
1|19 The Gartner 2023 Leadership Vision: The...
1|19 Next-Gen Computing Workshop
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories