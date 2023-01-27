AP Top Entertainment News at 1:41 a.m. EST

World champion says Rubik’s Cube and violin go hand in hand

HarperCollins, striking workers agree to federal mediation

Historically Black TSU hopes for Grammy with gospel album

Eva Green, producers battle in UK court over collapsed film

Couture season ends with clubbing, celebrity and glamour

Review: Cannes breakout ‘Close’ tells of innocence and grief

Shakira’s Super Bowl outfits, lyrics coming to Grammy Museum

Elle King settles in Nashville...

READ MORE