AP Top Entertainment News at 2:25 a.m. EST

Reports: David Crosby, rock star and CSNY co-founder, dies

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ sells 3.2M copies in 1st week

Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

As Baldwin faces charges, gun safety on sets ‘gets louder’

Sundance celebrates the ‘magic’ of being back in-person

AP Top 25 Movies, ranking 2022’s best: What made the cut?

Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes

AP...

READ MORE