AP Top Entertainment News at 2:25 a.m. EST

Reports: David Crosby, rock star and CSNY co-founder, dies
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ sells 3.2M copies in 1st week
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
As Baldwin faces charges, gun safety on sets ‘gets louder’
Sundance celebrates the ‘magic’ of being back in-person
AP Top 25 Movies, ranking 2022’s best: What made the cut?
Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes
AP...
READ MORE
Reports: David Crosby, rock star and CSNY co-founder, dies
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ sells 3.2M copies in 1st week
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
As Baldwin faces charges, gun safety on sets ‘gets louder’
Sundance celebrates the ‘magic’ of being back in-person
AP Top 25 Movies, ranking 2022’s best: What made the cut?
Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes
AP Top 25 Movies: Breaking down our panelists’ picks
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ leads race for BAFTA awards
Nominees for the 2023 British Academy Film Awards
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.