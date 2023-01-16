AP Top Entertainment News at 4:45 a.m. EST

Thousands turn out to bid farewell to Greece’s former king
‘Avatar 2,’ ‘M3GAN’ hold onto top spots at the box office
Ex-Western movie actor, wife survive home fire near Tucson
Lisa Marie carved her musical path as she bore Elvis’ legacy
Carpaccio the artist, not the appetizer, now getting his due
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition
India’s ‘RRR’ an unlikely underdog in Hollywood awards race
...
READ MORE
Thousands turn out to bid farewell to Greece’s former king
‘Avatar 2,’ ‘M3GAN’ hold onto top spots at the box office
Ex-Western movie actor, wife survive home fire near Tucson
Lisa Marie carved her musical path as she bore Elvis’ legacy
Carpaccio the artist, not the appetizer, now getting his due
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition
India’s ‘RRR’ an unlikely underdog in Hollywood awards race
Prince Harry: Memoir is about saving royals from themselves
Hong Kong DJ who broadcast for 6 decades dies at 98
Dolce&Gabbana, Fendi ready to party in Milan
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.