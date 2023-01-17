AP Top Entertainment News at 6:15 a.m. EST

Norway archaeologists find ‘world’s oldest runestone’

Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies at age 95

Swift guitar, Eminem shoes among items in charity auction

Embattled actor Kevin Spacey lauded in Italy for achievement

Boris Johnson signs deal for memoir of turbulent premiership

African musicians awarded in Senegal at annual ceremony

Austria theater fires actor facing child porn allegations

Thousands turn out to bid farewell to Greece’s former king READ MORE