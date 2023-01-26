AP Top Entertainment News at 7:05 a.m. EST

Shakira’s Super Bowl outfits, lyrics coming to Grammy Museum
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
Review: Even J.Lo can’t save this ‘Shotgun Wedding’
Official: Australia could deny Ye entry over antisemitism
‘Rick and Morty’ creator dropped by Hulu after abuse charges
Lloyd Morrisett, who helped launch ‘Sesame Street,’ dies
Paris Hilton becomes a first-time mom to baby boy
Justin Bieber sells rights to...
READ MORE
Shakira’s Super Bowl outfits, lyrics coming to Grammy Museum
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
Review: Even J.Lo can’t save this ‘Shotgun Wedding’
Official: Australia could deny Ye entry over antisemitism
‘Rick and Morty’ creator dropped by Hulu after abuse charges
Lloyd Morrisett, who helped launch ‘Sesame Street,’ dies
Paris Hilton becomes a first-time mom to baby boy
Justin Bieber sells rights to ‘Baby,’ rest of music catalog
Actor Esme Bianco, Marilyn Manson settle sex abuse lawsuit
BBC film on Indian PM Modi, 2002 riots draws government ire
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.