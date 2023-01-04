AP Top Entertainment News at 7:35 a.m. EST

Sheriff: No foul play in ‘Avengers’ star snow tractor injury
‘Romeo & Juliet’ stars sue over 1968 film’s teen nude scene
New this week: ‘The Pale Blue Eye,’ Iggy Pop and ‘The Menu’
Review: India’s Partition in deeply human debut novel
Tony Award-winner, Chicago stage champion Frank Galati dies
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies at age 67
France’s César movie awards take stand against sexual crimes
READ MORE
Sheriff: No foul play in ‘Avengers’ star snow tractor injury
‘Romeo & Juliet’ stars sue over 1968 film’s teen nude scene
New this week: ‘The Pale Blue Eye,’ Iggy Pop and ‘The Menu’
Review: India’s Partition in deeply human debut novel
Tony Award-winner, Chicago stage champion Frank Galati dies
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies at age 67
France’s César movie awards take stand against sexual crimes
Review: A reporter at a dying paper solves a serial murder
Rose Parade avoids California rain as it welcomes New Year
Gangsta Boo, a former member of Three 6 Mafia, dies at 43
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.