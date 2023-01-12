AP Top Entertainment News at 8:13 a.m. EST

Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
Joni Mitchell to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song
Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Golden Globes telecast draws near record-low audience
Ventimiglia goes from beloved TV dad to debonair grifter
Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck
SAG Awards nominate ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything’ and Zendaya
Tatjana Patitz, supermodel of ’80s and...
READ MORE
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
Joni Mitchell to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song
Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Golden Globes telecast draws near record-low audience
Ventimiglia goes from beloved TV dad to debonair grifter
Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck
SAG Awards nominate ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything’ and Zendaya
Tatjana Patitz, supermodel of ’80s and ’90s, dies at 56
Review: Gerard Butler keeps ‘Plane’ grounded
Review: The good, the bad and the Tuesday of the 2023 Globes
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.