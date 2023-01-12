AP Top Entertainment News at 8:13 a.m. EST

Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78

Joni Mitchell to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace

Golden Globes telecast draws near record-low audience

Ventimiglia goes from beloved TV dad to debonair grifter

Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck

SAG Awards nominate ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything’ and Zendaya

Tatjana Patitz, supermodel of ’80s and...

READ MORE