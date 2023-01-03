AP Top Entertainment News at 9:08 a.m. EST

Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident
New this week: ‘The Pale Blue Eye,’ Iggy Pop and ‘The Menu’
Review: India’s Partition in deeply human debut novel
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies at age 67
Review: A reporter at a dying paper solves a serial murder
Rose Parade avoids California rain as it welcomes New Year
Gangsta Boo, a former member of Three 6 Mafia,...
READ MORE
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident
New this week: ‘The Pale Blue Eye,’ Iggy Pop and ‘The Menu’
Review: India’s Partition in deeply human debut novel
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies at age 67
Review: A reporter at a dying paper solves a serial murder
Rose Parade avoids California rain as it welcomes New Year
Gangsta Boo, a former member of Three 6 Mafia, dies at 43
Danish screenwriter Lise Nørgaard dies at age 105
Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74
Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother back
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.