AP Top Entertainment News at 10:41 a.m. EST

New this week: Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith and ‘You People’

Fans, celebs gather at Graceland to mourn Lisa Marie Presley

Drake delivers nostalgia, teases new music at Apollo show

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s Oscar nominations

Paris couture season kicks off with frivolity, seaborne life

In ‘Shortcomings,’ a chance for nuanced AAPI representation

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4

‘Avatar’ marks 6 straight weeks...

READ MORE