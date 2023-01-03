On Air: Panel Discussions
Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press
January 3, 2023 12:01 pm
US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

3. Desert Star by Michael Connelly – 9780316421461 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. You had Your Chance, Lee Burrows by Piper Rayne – No ISBN Available – (Piper Rayne Incorporated)

7. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham – 9780385548939 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver – 9780063251991 – (Harper)

9. Keeper of Secrets by Denise Grover Swank – 9781940562650 – (DGS)

10. Scorch by Helen Hardt – 9781642633412 – (Waterhouse Press)

