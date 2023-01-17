On Air: All About Data
Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press
January 17, 2023 12:14 pm
US Bestseller List – Paid Books

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Spare by The Duke of Sussex & Prince Harry – 9780593593813 – (Random House Publishing Group)

2. The House of Wolves by James Patterson & Mike Lupica – 9780316405492 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Just the Nicest Couple by Mary Kubica – 9780369718273 – (Park Row Books)

4. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

6. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

7. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. The House in the Pines by Ana Reyes – 9780593186725 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Mad Honey by Jennifer Finney Boylan & Jodi Picoult – 9781984818393 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Atomic Habits by James Clear – 9780735211308 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Stories