Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books 1. Spare by The Duke of Sussex & Prince Harry – 9780593593813 – (Random House Publishing Group) 2. The Cabinet of Dr. Leng by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child – 9781538736807 – (Grand Central Publishing) 3. The House of Wolves by James Patterson & Mike Lupica – 9780316405492 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

5. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

6. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Just the Nicest Couple by Mary Kubica – 9780369718273 – (Park Row Books)

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

9. The House in the Pines by Ana Reyes – 9780593186725 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Long and Winding Road by Marie Force – 9781958035009 – (HTJB, Inc.)

