Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:
1. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
2. Ticket to Paradise
3. Tár
4. Devotion
5. The Fabelmans
6. Triangle of Sadness
7. The Banshees of Inisherin
8. Better Off Dead
9. Top Gun: Maverick
10. Knives Out
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Tár
2. The Fabelmans
3. The Estate
4. Armageddon Time
5. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
6. Poker Face
7. Decision to Leave
8. Candy Land
9. The Autopsy of Jane Doe
10. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
