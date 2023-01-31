Apple-Movies-Top-10

On Air: Inside the IC
The Associated Press
January 31, 2023 11:39 am
Movies US charts:

1. M3gan

2. Triangle of Sadness

3. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

4. Tár

5. Ticket to Paradise

6. Devotion

7. The Banshees of Inisherin

8. Everything Everywhere All At Once

9. The Menu

10. Top Gun: Maverick

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Tár

2. Aftersun

3. To Leslie

4. The Fabelmans

5. On The Line

6. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

7. The Estate

8. The Autopsy of Jane Doe

9. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

10. Poker Face

Top Stories