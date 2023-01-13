On Air: This Just In
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
January 13, 2023 7:14 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.; former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — To be announced.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and John Garamendi, D-Calif.; Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark.

