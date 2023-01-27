On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
January 27, 2023 6:38 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ben Crump, who represents the family of Tyre Nichols; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

__

        Insight...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ben Crump, who represents the family of Tyre Nichols; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

__

        Insight by Verizon: Is DoD ready to go primetime with 5G? Not quite. But the Defense Department is prioritizing projects, tests and use cases that will lay the foundation for wide 5G adoption sooner rather than later. We talk with Air Force, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DoD leaders to get the 411.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Adam Smith, D-Wash.; Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|3 The Future of Cloud in 2027 – From...
2|3 Your Vendor Is Just Not That Into You
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories