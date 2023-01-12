Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized, mother Priscilla says

Trending:
January 12, 2023
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer herself — was hospitalized Thursday, her mother said in a statement.

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care,” Priscilla Presley said. “Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 10:37 a.m. following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, according to Craig Little, a spokesperson for the county’s fire department. Property records indicate Presley is a resident at that address.

Paramedics arrived about six minutes later and the woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital, Little said. Her condition was not immediately available.

The city of Calabasas is nestled between the foothills of the Santa Monica and the Santa Susanna Mountains about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

News of Presley’s hospitalization was first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by People magazine.

Presley, 54, attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday, on hand to celebrate Austin Butler’s award for playing her father. Just days before, she was in Memphis, Tennessee, at Graceland — the mansion where Elvis lived — on Jan. 8 to celebrate her father’s birth anniversary.

Hall reported from Nashville.

