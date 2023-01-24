On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Partial list of 2023 Oscar nominees

The Associated Press
January 24, 2023 9:23 am
1 min read
      

Nominees for the 95th Academy Awards, announced Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California:

Best picture: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Elvis”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Top Gun: Maverick”; “Triangle of Sadness”; “Women Talking.”

Best actor: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Bill Nighy, “Living”; Paul Mescal, “Aftersun.”

Best actress: Ana de Armas, “Blonde”; Cate...

READ MORE

Nominees for the 95th Academy Awards, announced Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California:

Best picture: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Elvis”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Top Gun: Maverick”; “Triangle of Sadness”; “Women Talking.”

Best actor: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Bill Nighy, “Living”; Paul Mescal, “Aftersun.”

Best actress: Ana de Armas, “Blonde”; Cate Blanchett, “Tár”; Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”; Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

        Insight by Red Hat: As NNSA’s James Wolff notes, agencies now know that complexity is a way of life in the cloud. So how can agencies avoid chaos and spiraling costs? IT leaders from DISA, Energy, GSA, State and VA join Wolff to share their early winning strategies.

Best supporting actor: Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”; Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”; Brendan Gleeson, “Banshees on Inisherin”; Barry Keoghan, “Banshees of Inisherin”; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

International film: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany); “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina); “Close” (Belgium); “EO” (Poland); “The Quiet Girl” (Ireland).”

Original screenplay: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Triangle of Sadness.”

Best supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Hong Chau, “The Whale”; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Visual Effects: “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “Top Gun: Maverick”; “The Batman”; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

Music (original score): Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”; Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; John Williams, “The Fabelmans.”

___

For more on this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

        Read more: Entertainment News

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|30 Customer Contact Week 2023
1|30 Managing Government's Risk at...
1|30 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories