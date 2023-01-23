On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Sean Penn’s Ukraine documentary to premiere in Berlin

The Associated Press
January 23, 2023 11:39 am
BERLIN (AP) — Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, “Superpower,” will have its world premier at this year’s Berlin film festival, organizers said Monday.

The documentary will run outside the main competition, which features 18 movies this year including John Trengrove’s “Manodrome” with Jesse Eisenberg and Adrien Brody.

Organizers said the Berlinale will pay special tribute this year to Ukraine and the protests in Iran.

The annual event takes place from Feb. 16-26.

Top Stories