Today in Entertainment History: “Batman” premiered

On Jan. 12, 1963, Bob Dylan performed in a radio play for the BBC in London. He played a folk singer in the play “The Madhouse of Castle Street.”

In 1965, the rock and roll TV series “Hullabaloo” premiered on NBC. Featured acts included the New Christy Minstrels and comedian Woody Allen.

In 1966, “Batman” premiered on ABC, starring Adam West and Burt Ward.

In 1968, The Supremes appeared in an episode of NBC’s “Tarzan.” They played a group of nuns.

In 1971, the TV situation comedy “All in the Family” premiered on CBS.

In 1981, “Dynasty” premiered on ABC.

In 1991, country singer Johnny Paycheck was released from an Ohio prison after serving two years of a seven-year sentence for shooting a man in a barroom. Ohio Governor Richard Celeste commuted Paycheck’s sentence.

In 1993, the original members of Cream reunited to perform at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles. Other inductees that year were Ruth Brown, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Doors, Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers, Etta James, Van Morrison, Sly and the Family Stone and Dinah Washington.

In 1995, members of Led Zeppelin, The Allman Brothers Band, along with Martha and the Vandellas, Neil Young and Al Green were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Janis Joplin and Frank Zappa were also honored.

In 2000, Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne’s wife, announced she was quitting as manager of Smashing Pumpkins. She issued a statement saying she had to resign “due to medical reasons — Billy Corgan was making me sick!”

In 2003, Maurice (MOR’-ihs) Gibb of The Bee Gees died after having surgery for intestinal blockage at a hospital in Miami. He was 53.

Today’s Birthdays: Country singer William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys is 84. Actor Anthony Andrews is 75. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 71. Radio and TV personality Howard Stern is 69. Director John Lasseter (“Toy Story,” “Cars”) is 66. News correspondent Christiane Amanpour is 65. Actor Oliver Platt is 63. Singer-director Rob Zombie is 58. Actor Olivier (oh-LIV’-ee-ay) Martinez (“Unfaithful,” “Blood and Chocolate”) is 57. Rapper TBird of B-Rock and the Bizz is 56. Model Vendela (VEN’-deh-lah) is 56. Actor Farrah Forke (“Wings”) is 55. Actor Rachael Harris (“Lucifer”) is 55. Singer Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine is 53. Rapper Raekwon of Wu Tang Clan is 53. Actor Zabryna Guevara (“Emergence”) is 51. Singer Dan Haseltine of Jars of Clay is 50. Bassist Matt Wong of Reel Big Fish is 50. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) of the Spice Girls is 49. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 45. Actor Cynthia Addai-Robinson (“The Rings of Power,” “Arrow”) is 38. Singer Amerie is 43. Actor Issa Rae (“Insecure”) is 38. Singer Zayn (One Direction) is 30. Singer Ella Henderson is 27.

