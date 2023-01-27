Today in Entertainment History: “Dock of the Bay” released

On Jan. 27, 1958, singer Little Richard enrolled in a college run by the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Huntsville, Alabama. He was inspired after his plane caught fire while flying over the Philippines. In 1968, ”(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding was released, six weeks after he was killed in a plane crash. In 1970, John Lennon recorded “Instant Karma.” In 1972, singer Mahalia Jackson died of heart failure in... READ MORE

On Jan. 27, 1958, singer Little Richard enrolled in a college run by the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Huntsville, Alabama. He was inspired after his plane caught fire while flying over the Philippines.

In 1968, ”(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding was released, six weeks after he was killed in a plane crash.

In 1970, John Lennon recorded “Instant Karma.”

In 1972, singer Mahalia Jackson died of heart failure in Chicago. She was 60.

In 1976, “Laverne and Shirley” premiered on ABC.

In 1984, Michael Jackson was burned on his scalp during the filming of a Pepsi commercial that featured special effects. He was briefly hospitalized.

In 1991, Whitney Houston sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl. It was revealed later she actually sang over a recorded version of the anthem.

In 1992, C&C Music Factory dominated the 19th annual American Music Awards, winning five trophies.

In 1993, Warner Brothers Records announced that it was releasing rapper Ice-T from his contract due to what it called “creative differences.” The previous summer, the record company was in the middle of the controversy over Ice-T’s song “Cop Killer.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actor James Cromwell (“Murder in the First,” ″Babe”) is 83. Drummer Nick Mason of Pink Floyd is 79. Singer Nedra Talley of The Ronettes is 77. Dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov is 75. Country singer Cheryl White of The Whites is 68. Guitarist Richard Young of The Kentucky Headhunters is 68. Actor Mimi Rogers is 67. Guitarist Janick (YAN’-ihk) Gers of Iron Maiden is 66. Actor Susanna Thompson (“Arrow”) is 65. TV host Keith Olbermann is 64. Singer Margo Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 62. Keyboardist Gillian Gilbert (New Order) is 62. Actor Tamlyn Tomita (TV’s “Teen Wolf,” “The Good Doctor”) is 60. Actor Bridget Fonda is 59. Actor Alan Cumming (“Spy Kids”) is 58. Singer Mike Patton (Faith No More) is 55. Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 55. Rapper Tricky is 55. Guitarist Michael Kulas of James is 54. Comedian Patton Oswalt is 54. Actor Josh Randall (“Ed”) is 51. Country singer Kevin Denney is 45. Drummer Andrew Lee of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 37. Drummer Matt Sanchez of American Authors is 37. Actor-musician Braeden Lemasters of Wallows (TV’s “Men of a Certain Age”) is 27.

