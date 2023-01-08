Today in Entertainment History: Elvis was born

On Jan. 8, 1935, Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi. He died at his Graceland mansion in Memphis in 1977. In 1947, musician David Bowie was born. He died in 2016, two days after his birthday. In 1966, the last episode of ABC’s “Shindig” music show was broadcast. The Kinks and The Who were the guest performers. In 1974, Kiss signed their first recording contract, with Casablanca Records.

In 1979, the Canadian government named Rush its official “Ambassadors of Music.”

In 1989, the musical “42nd Street” closed on Broadway after more than 3,400 performances.

In 1990, a Los Angeles judge ruled that columnist Art Buchwald came up with the idea that inspired the Eddie Murphy movie “Coming To America.” Buchwald had sued Paramount Pictures, claiming the studio stole the idea.

In 1991, guitarist Steve Clark of Def Leppard was found dead in his London home. He was 30. A coroner ruled that Clark’s death was the result of heavy drinking.

In 1993, at a minute after midnight, the Elvis Presley commemorative stamp went on sale at his Graceland mansion in Memphis. People in the rest of the country got to buy them at post offices starting at noon.

In 1996, Robert Dewey Hoskins was found guilty of stalking Madonna.

In 2005, Motley Crue singer Vince Neil married Lia Gerardini in Las Vegas. It was his fourth marriage, her second. They separated in 2010.

Today’s Birthdays: Former “Sunday Morning” host Charles Osgood is 90. Singer Shirley Bassey is 86. Game show host Bob Eubanks (“The Newlywed Game”) is 85. Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 83. Singer Anthony Gourdine of Little Anthony and the Imperials is 82. Singer Juanita Cowart Motley of The Marvelettes is 79. Actor Kathleen Noone (“Knots Landing”) is 78. Guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors is 77. Actor Harriet Sansom Harris (“Desperate Housewives”) is 68. Actor Ron Cephas Jones (“This is Us”) is 66. Actor Michelle Forbes (“True Blood,” ″Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 58. Actor Maria Pitillo (“Providence”) is 57. Bassist Jeff Abercrombie of Fuel is 54. Singer Sean Paul is 50. Singer-actor Jenny Lewis of Rilo Kiley is 47. Actor Amber Benson (“Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 46. Actor-director Sarah Polley is 44. Actor Gaby Hoffman (“Sleepless in Seattle,” ″Field of Dreams”) is 41. Guitarist Disashi Lumumbo-Kasongo (dih-SAH’-shee LUHM’-uhm-boh kuh-SAHN’-goh) of Gym Class Heroes is 40. Actor-singer Cynthia Erivo (eh-REE’-voh) is 36.

