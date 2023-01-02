Today in Entertainment History: Harrison earned #1 album

On Jan. 2, 1971, George Harrison became the first former Beatle to hit number one on the U.S. album chart, with “All Things Must Pass.” In 1974, singer Tex Ritter died of a heart attack in Nashville at the age of 68. In 1979, former Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious went on trial for the murder of his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen. He didn’t live to hear the verdict. He died a month later. In 1983,... READ MORE

On Jan. 2, 1971, George Harrison became the first former Beatle to hit number one on the U.S. album chart, with “All Things Must Pass.”

In 1974, singer Tex Ritter died of a heart attack in Nashville at the age of 68.

In 1979, former Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious went on trial for the murder of his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen. He didn’t live to hear the verdict. He died a month later.

In 1983, the musical play “Annie,” based on the “Little Orphan Annie” comic strip, closed on Broadway after 2,377 performances.

In 1990, actor Alan Hale, best known as the skipper on “Gilligan’s Island,” died of cancer at the age of 68. His ashes were scattered at sea.

In 1997, guitarist Randy California of Spirit disappeared after being caught in a current off the coast of Hawaii while trying to save his 12-year-old son. The boy survived but California drowned. He was 45.

In 2019, musician Daryl Dragon of The Captain and Tennille died of renal failure in Prescott, Arizona. He was 76.

Today’s Birthdays: TV host Jack Hanna (“Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild”) is 76. Actor Wendy Phillips (“I Am Sam”) is 71. Actor Cynthia Sikes (“St. Elsewhere”) is 69. Actor Gabrielle Carteris (“Beverly Hills, 90210″) is 62. Actor Tia Carrere (kah-RAYR’) is 56. Actor Cuba Gooding Junior is 55. Model Christy Turlington is 54. Actor Renee Elise Goldsberry (Broadway’s “Hamilton”) is 52. Actor Taye Diggs (“The Best Man,” ″How Stella Got Her Groove Back”) is 52. Singer Doug Robb of Hoobastank is 48. Actor Dax Shepard (“Parenthood”) is 48. Sax player-guitarist Jerry DePizzo (dih-PEE’-zoh) Junior of O.A.R. is 44. Singer Kelton Kessee of Immature and of IMX is 42. Musician Ryan Merchant of Capital Cities is 42. Actor Kate Bosworth is 40. Actor Anthony Carrigan (“Barry,” “Gotham”) is 40. Musician Trombone Shorty is 37. Singer Bryson Tiller is 30.

