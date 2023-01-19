Today in Entertainment History: Jackson got 1st gold record

On Jan. 19, 1974, a nine-mile traffic jam kept fans from attending performances by Bob Dylan and The Band in Miami. Many ticketholders didn’t get in until the show was half over, prompting a few demonstrations. In 1976, promoter Bill Sargent offered The Beatles at least $30 million to reunite for a concert in the U.S. Sargent estimated that the reunion show could gross up to $300 million. They refused. In 1977, Aretha Franklin sang... READ MORE

On Jan. 19, 1974, a nine-mile traffic jam kept fans from attending performances by Bob Dylan and The Band in Miami. Many ticketholders didn’t get in until the show was half over, prompting a few demonstrations.

In 1976, promoter Bill Sargent offered The Beatles at least $30 million to reunite for a concert in the U.S. Sargent estimated that the reunion show could gross up to $300 million. They refused.

In 1977, Aretha Franklin sang “God Bless America” at a special inaugural concert for President-elect Jimmy Carter, who took the oath of office the next day.

In 1980, Michael Jackson got his first gold record, for “Off the Wall.”

In 1989, Loretta Lynn and Crystal Gayle teamed up for a version of “Stand By Your Man” in honor of President-elect George H.W. Bush. Other celebrities at the Inaugural Gala included Clint Eastwood, Bob Hope and Frank Sinatra.

In 1993, Fleetwood Mac reunited for the Inaugural Gala for President-elect Bill Clinton.

Also in 1993, singer Tom Waits was allowed to keep the $2.5 million that a judge awarded him after he sued Frito-Lay for using a sound-alike in a commercial. The Supreme Court refused to change the amount of the award.

In 1998, rockabilly pioneer Carl Perkins died in Jackson, Tennessee, of complications from a series of strokes. He was 65.

In 2006, singer Wilson Pickett died of a heart attack in Reston, Virginia. He was 64.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Tippi Hedren is 93. Journalist Robert MacNeil is 92. Director Richard Lester (“A Hard Day’s Night,” “Superman II and III”) is 91. Actor-singer Michael Crawford is 81. Actor Shelley Fabares (fab-RAY’) is 79. Country singer Dolly Parton is 77. TV chef Paula Deen is 76. Singer Martha Davis of The Motels is 72. Singer Dewey Bunnell (buh-NEL’) of America is 71. Actor Desi Arnaz Junior is 70. Actor Katey Sagal (“Sons of Anarchy,” ″Married…With Children”) is 69. Comedian Paul Rodriguez is 68. Keyboardist Mickey Virtue (UB40) is 66. Actor Paul McCrane (“ER”) is 62. Singer Whitfield Crane of Ugly Kid Joe is 55. Singer Trey Lorenz is 54. Actor Shawn Wayans (“White Chicks,” ″Scary Movie”) is 52. Singer-guitarist John Wozniak of Marcy Playground is 52. Actor Drea de Matteo (DRAY’-uh dih muh-TAY’-oh) (“Joey,” ″The Sopranos”) is 51. Comedian Frank Caliendo (“Frank TV,” ″Mad TV”) is 49. Actor Drew Powell (“Gotham”) is 47. Actor Marsha Thomason (“Las Vegas”) is 47. Actor Bitsie Tulloch (“Grimm”) is 42. Actor Jodie Sweetin (“Full House”) is 41. Actor Shaunette Renee Wilson (“The Resident”) is 33. Actor Briana Henry (“General Hospital”) is 31. Actor Logan Lerman (“Percy Jackson” films) is 31. Rapper Taylor Bennett is 27. Actor Lidya Jewett (“Hidden Figures”) is 16.

