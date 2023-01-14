Today in Entertainment History: “Sanford & Son” premiered

On Jan. 14, 1952, NBC’s “Today” show premiered, featuring Dave Garroway as host. In 1957, actor Humphrey Bogart died of throat cancer at his home in Los Angeles. He was 57. In 1967, the first so-called “Human Be-In” was held in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Among the performers were the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane. In 1970, Diana Ross performed for the last time with The Supremes, at a show in Las Vegas.

On Jan. 14, 1952, NBC’s “Today” show premiered, featuring Dave Garroway as host.

In 1957, actor Humphrey Bogart died of throat cancer at his home in Los Angeles. He was 57.

In 1967, the first so-called “Human Be-In” was held in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Among the performers were the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane.

In 1970, Diana Ross performed for the last time with The Supremes, at a show in Las Vegas.

Also in 1970, a display of John Lennon’s erotic “Bag One” lithographs opened in London. Scotland Yard seized prints two days later as evidence of pornography.

In 1972, “Sanford and Son” made its premiere on NBC.

In 1973, Elvis Presley’s TV special “Elvis: Aloha From Hawaii” was beamed from Honolulu by satellite to dozens of countries. At the time, the program set a record for the number of people watching.

In 1978, the Sex Pistols played their last concert before breaking up at a hall in San Francisco. They reunited in 1996 for a world tour.

In 1986, actor Donna Reed died. She was 64.

In 1990, “The Simpsons” made its premiere as a weekly show on Fox.

In 1999, actor Robert Guillame (gee-OHM’) suffered a mild stroke on the set of the TV show “Sports Night.” The stroke was later written into the show.

In 2000, talk show host David Letterman had emergency heart surgery.

In 2006, Eminem re-married Kim Mathers in Detroit. He filed for divorce 82 days later.

Today’s birthdays: Blues singer Clarence Carter is 87. Singer Jack Jones is 85. Actor Faye Dunaway is 82. Actor Holland Taylor (“Two and a Half Men,” ″The Practice”) is 80. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 75. Actor Carl Weathers is 75. Singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 64. Director Steven Soderbergh (“Erin Brockovich,” “Ocean’s Eleven”) is 60. TV anchor Shepard Smith is 59. Actor-producer Dan Schneider (“Head of the Class”) is 59. Rapper Slick Rick is 58. Actor Emily Watson (“Breaking the Waves”) is 56. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes (“Mr. Rhodes”) is 56. Guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) is 56. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 55. Actor Jason Bateman is 54. Musician Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and of Nirvana is 54. Actor Kevin Durand (“Lost,” ″Fruitvale Station”) is 49. Actor Jordan Ladd (“Death Proof”) is 48. Actor Emayatzy Corinealdi (em-ay-AHT’-see KOR-ih-NAL’-dee) (“Middle of Nowhere”) is 43. Singer-guitarist Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon is 41. Actor Zach Gilford (“The Family,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 41. Guitarist Joe Guese (GEE’-see) of The Click Five is 41. Actor Jake Choi (“Single Parents”) is 38. Singer-actor Grant Gustin (“The Flash”) is 33. Bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle is 30.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.