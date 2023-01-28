Today in Entertainment History: “We Are The World” recorded

On Jan. 28, 1955, the “Top Ten R&B Show” tour, starring The Clovers and Fats Domino, kicked off in New York. In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first national TV appearance on “The Dorsey Brothers Stage Show” on CBS. After the appearance, sales of his “Heartbreak Hotel” single skyrocketed. In 1965, The Who appeared for the first time on the British program “Ready, Steady, Go.” The band’s performance helped put the single “I Can’t Explain”... READ MORE

On Jan. 28, 1955, the “Top Ten R&B Show” tour, starring The Clovers and Fats Domino, kicked off in New York.

In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first national TV appearance on “The Dorsey Brothers Stage Show” on CBS. After the appearance, sales of his “Heartbreak Hotel” single skyrocketed.

In 1965, The Who appeared for the first time on the British program “Ready, Steady, Go.” The band’s performance helped put the single “I Can’t Explain” into the British top ten.

In 1980, entertainer Jimmy Durante (dur-AN’-tee) died of pneumonia outside Los Angeles. He was 86.

In 1985, the African famine relief benefit song “We Are The World” was recorded in Los Angeles after the American Music Awards.

In 1991, during the American Music Awards ceremony, Gloria Estefan performed for the first time since breaking her back in a bus accident. She got a standing ovation.

In 1992, first lady Hillary Clinton apologized to country singer Tammy Wynette, who was angry over comments Clinton made on “60 Minutes.” Clinton had said, “I’m not sitting here like some little woman standing by her man like Tammy Wynette.”

In 1995, 27-year-old Edward Burns won the Sundance Film Festival’s Grand Jury Prize for his homemade movie “The Brothers McMullen.” He was able to quit his job as a production assistant for “Entertainment Tonight.”

In 1996, the original Bert and Ernie Muppets were stolen from an exhibit in Germany. They were later returned.

In 1999, the Beastie Boys and Rage Against The Machine headlined a benefit concert for convicted cop killer Mumia Abu-Jamal (moo-MEE’-ah AH’-boo jah-MAHL’). New Jersey police officers called for a boycott of both the concert and the bands.

In 2005, 45 Fiona Apple fans picketed outside Sony headquarters in New York in what they called Free Fiona Day. They wanted Sony to release Apple’s “Extraordinary Machine” album, which had been shelved for two years.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Nicholas Pryor (“Risky Business”) is 88. Actor Alan Alda is 87. Actor Susan Howard (“Dallas”) is 81. Actor Marthe Keller (MART kel-ER’) (“Marathon Man”) is 78. Actor Barbi Benton is 73. Director Frank Darabont (“The Green Mile,” “The Shawshank Redemption”) is 64. Guitarist Dave Sharp of The Alarm is 64. Singer Sam Phillips is 61. Guitarist Dan Spitz (Anthrax) is 60. Bassist Greg Cook of Ricochet is 58. Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 56. Singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan is 55. Musician DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill is 55. Rapper Rakim (rok-KIM’) is 55. Actor Kathryn Morris (“Cold Case”) is 54. Humorist Mo Rocca is 54. Keyboardist Jeremy Ruzumna of Fitz and the Tantrums is 53. Singer Anthony Hamilton is 52. Singer Monifah is 51. Actor Gillian Vigman (“The Hangover” films) is 51. Keyboardist Brandon Bush (Train) is 50. Actor Terri Conn (“One Life To Live”) is 48. Rapper Rick Ross is 46. Singer Joey Fatone (fah-TOHN’) of ’N Sync is 46. Actor Angelique Cabral (“Life in Pieces”) is 44. Actor Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl”) is 44. Singer Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys is 43. Actor Vinny Chhibber (CHIH’-ber) (“The Red Line”) is 43. Actor Elijah Wood (“The Lord of the Rings”) is 42. Rapper J. Cole is 38. Actor Alexandra Krosney (“Last Man Standing”) is 35. Actor Yuri Sardarov (“Chicago Fire”) is 35. Actor Ariel Winter (“Modern Family”) is 25.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.