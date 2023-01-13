On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
January 13, 2023
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 1/16/2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Elton John

2. Bad Bunny

3. Coldplay

4. Harry Styles

5. Daddy Yankee

6. Karol G

7. My Chemical Romance

8. Grupo Firme

9. Roger Waters

10. Post Malone

11. Lizzo

12. Mary J. Blige

13. Chris Stapleton

14. Dua Lipa

15. Marc Anthony

16. Dave Matthews Band

17. Robbie Williams

18. Backstreet Boys

19. The Judds

20. Iron Maiden

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Top Stories