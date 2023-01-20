On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
January 20, 2023 2:28 pm
< a min read
      

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 1/23/2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Elton John

2. Coldplay

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 1/23/2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Elton John

2. Coldplay

        Insight by Red Hat: As NNSA’s James Wolff notes, agencies now know that complexity is a way of life in the cloud. So how can agencies avoid chaos and spiraling costs? IT leaders from DISA, Energy, GSA, State and VA join Wolff to share their early winning strategies.

3. Bad Bunny

4. Harry Styles

5. Daddy Yankee

6. Karol G

7. Grupo Firme

8. Post Malone

9. Lizzo

10. Chris Stapleton

        Read more: Entertainment News

11. Mary J. Blige

12. Dua Lipa

13. Marc Anthony

14. Dave Matthews Band

15. Robbie Williams

16. Backstreet Boys

17. The Judds

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

18. Iron Maiden

19. The Who

20. Michael Bublé

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|26 CISA Tabletop Exercise Package (CTEP)...
1|26 Controllership Year In Review: Finding...
1|26 Basics of Processing Minutes in...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories