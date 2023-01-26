On Air: Ask the CIO
Wounded Fox correspondent Benjamin Hall to publish memoir

The Associated Press
January 26, 2023 8:44 am
NEW YORK (AP) — A Fox News Channel correspondent who was badly injured while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine has a memoir coming out next month.

HarperCollins Publishers announced Thursday that Benjamin Hall’s “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Come Home” will be released March 14, the one-year anniversary of the Russian bombing in Kiev, which left Hall hospitalized and killed two of his colleagues, cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova.

Hall was evacuated to Poland, and spent months in recovery at Brooke Army Medical Center outside of San Antonio, Texas. He has tweeted that he lost half a leg, his foot on the other leg, and that his hearing was “pretty blown.”

According to HarperCollins, Hall will write about his prior experiences in Syria and Afghanistan among other countries, his decision for “one last” return to a war zone when he agreed to report from Ukraine and the extraordinary efforts to save his life.

“Featuring nail-biting accounts from the many people across multiple countries who banded together to get him to safety, Hall offers a stunning look at the complex teamwork and heartfelt perseverance that turned his life into a mission,” the publisher’s announcement reads in part.

Hall, 40, has also reported for The New York Times, the BBC and Esquire, among other media outlets. He lives in London with his wife and 3 daughters.

