AP Top Entertainment News at 1:10 a.m. EST

Gordy, Robinson honored at reunion of Motown stars

Hasty Pudding celebrates Coolidge as its Woman of the Year

Why is R&B music more explicit than ever? It’s complicated.

Punk icon Lydon fails in bid to play Eurovision Song Contest

Grammy predictions: AP writers debate who’ll win on Sunday

Boyhood collides with masculinity in Oscar-nominated ‘Close’

Grammys 2023 live updates: Latest news from red carpet, show

Q&A: Shania Twain...

READ MORE