AP Top Entertainment News at 12:01 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
February 7, 2023 12:01 am
The Grammys ended in controversy, again. Here’s what to know
Salman Rushdie gives first interview since 2022 stabbing
Grammys rebound from COVID years, reach 12.4 million viewers
AMC to charge more for good seats in movie theaters
Grammys Moments: A rap tribute for the ages, Beyoncé triumph
ABC’s ‘Not Dead Yet’ is a comedy with a weekly ghost story
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged in Nevada sex abuse case

Beyoncé emerges as Grammys queen; Styles wins album honor

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard writing book on leaving Democrats

ChatGPT bot channels history to pen State of Union speech

Entertainment News

