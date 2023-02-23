AP Top Entertainment News at 12:03 a.m. EST

Weinstein faces a 2nd long sentence in LA rape conviction

Nipsey Hussle’s killer gets 60 years to life in prison

CNN’s Don Lemon tweets another apology, returns to work

V&A museum acquires Bowie’s archive, will put it on display

Eugene Levy, very gingerly, explores world for travel show

Review: Irish Oscar nominee ‘The Quiet Girl’ speaks clearly

‘Dances With Wolves’ actor indicted in Nevada sex abuse case

Finalists...

READ MORE