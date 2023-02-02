AP Top Entertainment News at 12:36 a.m. EST

Grammy predictions: AP writers debate who’ll win on Sunday

Review: ’80 for Brady’ is a sports film fumble for the ages

Review: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ twists the home invasion horror

Colin Quinn’s new show highlights the art of ‘Small Talk’

Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall nominees

‘Dr. Phil’ talk show to end daytime TV run after 21 years

Grammys to honor Loretta Lynn, Takeoff, McVie READ MORE