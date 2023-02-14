AP Top Entertainment News at 1:55 a.m. EST

Oscars response to Smith slap inadequate, academy head says

Rihanna’s pregnancy reveal raises bar in all kinds of ways

Experts found Chilean poet Neruda was poisoned, nephew says

Super Bowl averages 113 million, 3rd most-watched in history

Idris Elba on James Bond: ‘I’m not going to be that guy’

Carolina Herrera finds royal drama, opulence at NYFW

Review: Grieving guard finds solace amid the art at the Met

...

READ MORE