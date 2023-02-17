AP Top Entertainment News at 2:12 a.m. EST

US prosecutors ask for 25 more years in prison for R. Kelly
Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, condition worsens
HarperCollins union approves contract, ends 3-month strike
CNN’s Don Lemon regrets saying Nikki Haley past her ‘prime’
Biden hosts screening of film about lynching of Emmett Till
CBS’ Gayle King to get Cronkite journalism excellence award
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ in spring
Maurice Benard...
READ MORE
US prosecutors ask for 25 more years in prison for R. Kelly
Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, condition worsens
HarperCollins union approves contract, ends 3-month strike
CNN’s Don Lemon regrets saying Nikki Haley past her ‘prime’
Biden hosts screening of film about lynching of Emmett Till
CBS’ Gayle King to get Cronkite journalism excellence award
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ in spring
Maurice Benard finds purpose in sharing his ‘State of Mind’
Review: ‘Emily’ gives new life to the ‘strange’ Brontë sis
Hollywood sex symbol Raquel Welch dies at 82
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.