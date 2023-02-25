AP Top Entertainment News at 6:06 a.m. EST

Warner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount over ‘South Park’ deal
Africa’s largest film festival offers hope in Burkina Faso
Slovak movie director Juraj Jakubisko dies at 84
Jonas Brothers announce new album, Broadway shows in March
Q&A: Austin Butler on what ‘Elvis’ taught him about fear
Court proceedings advance in deadly shooting on film set
Brad Paisley pens country song featuring Ukraine’s Zelenskyy
Met Opera scraps set from Russia,...
READ MORE
Warner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount over ‘South Park’ deal
Africa’s largest film festival offers hope in Burkina Faso
Slovak movie director Juraj Jakubisko dies at 84
Jonas Brothers announce new album, Broadway shows in March
Q&A: Austin Butler on what ‘Elvis’ taught him about fear
Court proceedings advance in deadly shooting on film set
Brad Paisley pens country song featuring Ukraine’s Zelenskyy
Met Opera scraps set from Russia, builds own for `Lohengrin’
‘Party Down’ returns 13 years after being canceled by Starz
‘Succession’ creator says upcoming 4th season is its last
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.